Marietta College coach and wife look to get people registered as donors

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A winning team is working to help save lives in Marietta.

The Marietta College football team is partnered with the “Be The Match” team to hold a marrow donor and stem cell registry drive Wednesday.

Pioneers head coach, Andy Waddle, and his wife, Kerry Jean game planned the event.

“We want to give them the story of what this meant to us, tell Kerry Jean’s story and hopefully get them signed up,” says Andy Waddle. “So, that they can possibly be a perfect match for somebody and save a life.”

Kerry Jean was diagnosed with a bone marrow disease called “aplastic anemia” nearly 13 years ago.

And says she had only six to 12 months if she did not have a donor.

She didn’t have a sibling donor.

But she found one on the national bone marrow registry.

“The ‘Be The Match’ Bone Marrow Organization tracked down my perfect match. He was on his way to serve in the military in Afghanistan,” says Kerry Jean. “They found him in Germany in a layover and sent him back to America to save my life.”

Kerry Jean says that she is forever in debt to her donor and the donor’s wife, Todd and Kerry spencer.

The Waddle’s second child is named Spencer after her donor.

“He is my ultimate hero. He’s made it possible for me to be here today,” says Kerry Jean. “His wife Kerry Spencer saw a sign that said ‘save somebody’s life and be on the National Bone Marrow Registry.’ And they decided as a couple do that.”

Both Andy and Kerry Jean say that they are appreciative of the help the students at Marietta College are doing to help.

“We’re just a small part of this. This is a Marietta College fight against blood cancers and blood diseases,” says Andy. “We’re excited to bring the folks from ‘Be The Match’ and the folks from ‘Get In The Game’ to our campus to help, hopefully, save a life in the future.”

To register to be a bone marrow donor, you can click on this link for more information.

