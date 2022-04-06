Advertisement

Obituary: Bower, Wilda Evelyn Knox

Wilda Evelyn Knox Bower Obit
Wilda Evelyn Knox Bower Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wilda Evelyn Knox Bower, 100 of Parkersburg passed away April 1, 2022 at the Willows Center.

She was born in Parkersburg August 31, 1921 the daughter of the late Frank F. and Ethel V. Whitehair Knox.

She was a homemaker and at one time had worked at the DuPont Cafeteria, The Diamond and had retired in 1983 from the Stadium Denture Center.  She enjoyed W.V.U. Mountaineer athletics, gardening with her flowers and roses, canning, cooking, baking cookies and pies and was known for her lemon meringue and cherry pies, visitors were always expected to eat or at very least have coffee. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, David G. Bower (Diane) of Vienna WV.  and Rosemary Bower Reilly (Sandy) of Sisters, OR.  Her grandchildren, Melinda Mueller (Peter), Michael Bower (Natasha) and Molly Balsley.  Her great grandchildren, Jackson, Nathaniel, Samuel and Lillian.  

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1971 whom she married in 1942. Nine brothers and one sister and was the last survivor of her family.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. 

Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8pm.

The family would like to thank the Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department for their care and assistance and memorial contributions may be made to the department in Wilda’s name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single car crash on I-77 Monday evening has now been declared fatal.
Single car crash on I-77 leads to fatality
Jennifer Dawn Farnsworth Obit
Obituary: Farnsworth, Jennifer Dawn
Belpre Fire
Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Belpre
Community toolshed applications open on April 11
Community tool shed opens to the public in Parkersburg on April 11
Michael Charles Snodgrass Obit
Obituary: Snodgrass, Michael Charles

Latest News

Joyce Lavern (Engebretsen) Guseck Obit
Obituary: Guseck, Joyce Lavern (Engebretsen)
Lewis David Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Lewis David
Emory Loyd Kirkpatrick Jr. Obit
Obituary: Kirkpatrick Jr., Emory Loyd
Walter Jason Donahue Obit
Obituary: Donahue, Walter Jason