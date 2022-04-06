Advertisement

Obituary: Donahue, Walter Jason

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Walter Jason Donahue Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Walter Jason Donahue, 44, of Parkersburg, passed away March 17, 2022.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 PM Saturday April 9, 2022 at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. 

Visitation will be 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday April 9, 2022 at the funeral home prior to service. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single car crash on I-77 Monday evening has now been declared fatal.
Single car crash on I-77 leads to fatality
Belpre Fire
Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Belpre
Jennifer Dawn Farnsworth Obit
Obituary: Farnsworth, Jennifer Dawn
Community toolshed applications open on April 11
Community tool shed opens to the public in Parkersburg on April 11
Michael Charles Snodgrass Obit
Obituary: Snodgrass, Michael Charles

Latest News

Jennifer Dawn Farnsworth Obit
Obituary: Farnsworth, Jennifer Dawn
Mary Lane Obit
Obituary: Lane, Mary
Dwight Ike McVey Obit
Obituary: McVey, Dwight “Ike”
Okey Nelson Rader Obit
Obituary: Rader, Okey Nelson