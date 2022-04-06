Obituary: Donahue, Walter Jason

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Walter Jason Donahue, 44, of Parkersburg, passed away March 17, 2022.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 PM Saturday April 9, 2022 at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday April 9, 2022 at the funeral home prior to service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

