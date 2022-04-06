Obituary: Dowler Jr., Floyd Dale

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Floyd Dale Dowler Jr. 77, of Parkersburg, WV passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Hospital.

He was the son of Floyd Dale Dowler Sr. and Willie Lee Ainsworth Dowler.

Floyd was a proud Marine Corps Veteran serving in the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed fishing, old cars, going to auctions, and playing dominoes.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna Dowler; daughter, Lanette (Cliff) Hecker and Rhonda (Joe) Blackhurst; brothers and sisters, Loyd Dowler, Gary (Carolyn) Dowler, Jerold (Julie) Dowler and Bernie Dowler, Rebecca (Ron) Bailey, Cindy Winans and brother-in-law Ed Harris; grandchildren Michael (Morgan) Hamilton, Travis Stanley and Autumn, Kindra Hecker and Trayce, Dakota Stanley and Shayla; three great grandchildren, Grayson and Coby Hamilton, Colter Stanley and baby Stanley on the way; several nieces and nephews, as well as his auction buddy John Hayton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Dowler and sister, Wilma Nice.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg, WV. Burial will follow in the Big Tygart Cemetery, Rockport, WV. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Dowler family.

