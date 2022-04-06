Obituary: Radiker, Russell “Rusty”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Russell “Rusty” Radiker, 90, of Parkersburg, WV passed away April 5, 2022 at Willows Nursing Home.

He was born December 18, 1931 in Parkersburg, WV, lovingly raised by the late Woods and Rilla Clegg.

Rusty was the owner/operator of D & R Auto Sales for over 50 years. He also worked as a military policeman at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and worked 13 years in the Carborundum plant. He liked playing Bingo with his special friend, Rose Stewart and going to the dog races.

He is survived by two children, David and Barbara Radiker; grandson, Jason Radiker; and fur baby, Rosie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emmogene Ann Byrd Radiker of 52 years; daughter, Linda Radiker Lagasse and grandson, Joseph Radiker.

Per Rusty’s request, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Radiker family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.