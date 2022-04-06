Obituary: Seevers, Lewis David

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lewis David Seevers left this earth April 5, 2022 following a brief illness.

He was born in Wood County on November 12, 1952 to Thelma Jane Seevers (McClung) and Donald Edward Seevers.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1970 where he met and would later marry Kathy Sue Kirl. They were together 41 years until her death in 2010.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1972 and was stationed in Virginia, Germany and Rockville, MD. He came back to WV in 1976 after being honorably discharged. He served in the Army Reserves until 1991 when he retired from military service. He worked a series of jobs until he was hired on by Monongahela Power in the early 80′s where he worked until his retirement. He really enjoyed being retired, and had recently started taking little day trips to eat at out of the way places and had been wanting to try a new knife throwing technique he’d seen on YouTube.

During his lifetime Lewis was known by many different names. He was Davey to his parents and sister, Patricia. He was Dave to his school friends. Staff Sergeant Seevers was how he was known in the Army Reserves; where he turned down numerous promotions because in his words, he didn’t want to sit behind a desk. He later went by Lew at the power plant because there were already too many “Daves”. He was Dad to my brothers. He was Grandpa/ Papaw to his grandchildren/great grandsons. To me, he was Pop, Big Poppa Lew or Lewcifer depending on the situation.

He enjoyed reading, working on his computer (and everyone else’s), and watching movies/TV/music videos and how-to shows. The man was a genius (E.g.; he built our first home computer from a kit!) but could explain things in such a way that you didn’t feel stupid for asking. He was told many times he should’ve been a teacher. He taught my brothers and I the value of hard work, work smarter not harder and do the entire project in your head before you ever cut anything.

He was a man of diverse talents; he was blessed with a deft hand with pie crusts and a beautiful singing voice. These were two things he didn’t share with many people, but when we were kids he would make us pie crust with butter and cinnamon sugar as a treat and play records and sing along. He always wanted to learn to play saxophone but due to his COPD didn’t feel he had enough air to do it justice. He loved music especially Steely Dan and E.L.O.

He was one of the kindest, most considerate men I’ve ever known. He lived to make the lives of those he cared about easier. His family meant everything to him. He went above and beyond for each of us.

He will be sorely missed by his mother Thelma in Vienna, WV, his sons Kyle(Loretta)in Valdosta, GA, Eric (Francela) in Parkersburg, his daughter Christie in Parkersburg, his grandchildren Michael(Jasmin) in Ft. Stewart Hinesville, GA, Alexandra in Valdosta, GA, Tucker(Selena) in Parkersburg, Cadence in Parkersburg, Kambria in Parkersburg, his great grandsons, Cedric, Milo, Finnlay, and Lioh in Ft. Stewart Hinesville, GA, and Baby Michael in Parkersburg.

As per Lew’s wishes there won’t be a public service. The family asks that you remember Lewis D. Seevers’ family motto “When faced with the choice between laughing and crying, it’s better to laugh than cry because crying isn’t pretty and no one wants to see that stuff.” Edited for newsprint C.A.S.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

