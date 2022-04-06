Advertisement

Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs retires abruptly, blames fight over maps

Gibbs blamed the Ohio Supreme Court for drawing out Ohio’s redistricting fight.(Ohio Supreme Court)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs has announced his sudden retirement with voting already underway in Ohio’s primary.

The six-term congressman from Amish Country Wednesday declared himself a casualty of ``the circus’' over Ohio’s still-unresolved congressional map.

Gibbs exits a primary race in northeast Ohio that, under temporary new maps, would have put him up against Trump-backed Republican Max Miller.

Miller was initially recruited to defeat U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a supporter of Trump’s impeachment.

Gonzalez has since retired. Gibbs blamed the Ohio Supreme Court for drawing out Ohio’s redistricting fight. Trump congratulated Gibbs on ``a wonderful and accomplished career.’’

