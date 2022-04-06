Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to third degree arson charge

A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court before Judge Robert Waters this...
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court before Judge Robert Waters on Wednesday morning.

Chase A. Boggs, 38, of Parkersburg, pled guilty to a third degree Arson charge stemming from an incident back in September 2021.

Boggs was said to have rented an apartment at 804 Red Hill Road also known as “Red Hill Efficiency Motel”.

The property manager, Delta Barr, reported the interior of the apartment suffered fire and smoke damage.

On the night of September 21, 2021 at approximately 2:25 a.m. authorities and an ambulance were called about a man found who was reported to have been screaming “that he is dying and needs an ambulance.”

The man, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, was identified as Chase Boggs was found at Green Hill Drive which is directly behind 804 Red Hill Road.

Boggs was taken from the scene to the hospital via the ambulance.

He was interviewed while at the hospital where Boggs admitted to using a lighter to light a shirt and ultimately placing the fire under the bed. He also admitted escaping from the apartment through a window.

Boggs is currently being held at Salem Correctional Center waiting for his hearing on other charges.

