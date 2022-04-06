W. Va. highway cleanup program taking registrations for event

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s highway cleanup event is set for this month, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is taking registrations.

Individuals and organizations can register to pick up trash on state-maintained roads.

The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests for workers. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate in the April 23 event.

Registration is required by April 15. The department said that during last year’s event, more than 3,500 volunteers removed 240,000 pounds of litter from over 1,000 miles of roadway.

