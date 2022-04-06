Yuan Uy wins W.Va. Youth of the Year for second year in a row

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One accomplished high school student is receiving a significant award for the second year in a row.

Yuan Uy is the winner of the West Virginia Youth of the Year for the second year in a row.

The Parkersburg high school senior is an accomplished teen with a 4.6 GPA as of last quarter, has three jobs, is a part of the high school rowing team and the PHS mascot.

Uy is receiving $2 thousand in scholarship funds from winning the award. And the internet service provider is giving Uy another $45 hundred to his scholarship funds.

“Youth like Yuan are just awesome. They’re going to be the leaders of tomorrow. And him going to school and us being able to help him reach his dreams are great but holding three jobs and everything that he’s got going on I mean what an impressive young man,” says Suddenlink regional market engagement vice president, Bob Lillie.

Uy says he is appreciative of the funds and is happy to be a part of the boys and girls club.

“As a club kid, the Boys and Girls Club is an amazing institution and organization I think every kid should experience. Because they have the facility, they have the help that you have. You have mentors here to help you and guide you. So, it’s just an amazing organization. I’m very happy to represent them for the whole state of West Virginia and for the Midwest,” says Uy.

Uy will be heading to regionals at some point in the near future.

Uy also has been accepted to 27 different colleges that he applied to.

