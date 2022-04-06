Zach Howard to continue football career at Marietta College

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School senior Zach Howard will be moving on from the Big Red football program, to the Marietta College Pioneer football program, as on Wednesday he officially made his decision to sign with Marietta.

After a brief moment of suspense, Howard unveiled that he would be a Pioneer for the next step of his athletic journey.

Zach says he chose Marietta because of the personal connection he felt with Marietta head coach Andy Waddle, and he is excited to play linebacker for the Pioneers when camp opens up.

Zach says he will improve his workout routine in order to get to where he wants to be physically.

