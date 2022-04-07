Arts and entertainment events happening April 7th-April 10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7TH

Tea with General George Washington at Campus Martius, Thurs. 8:30am

Barrie Kaufman Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 30th

Opening Minds Through Art Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 16th

FRIDAY, APRIL 8TH

Laugh United: A Night of Cocktails & Comedy at Grand Pointe Conference Center, Fri. 7:30pm

Atlantic City Boys at The Smoot Theatre, Fri. 8pm

Breathless at The Dils Center, Fri. 8pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH AND SUNDAY, APRIL 10TH

MOV Poetry All Stars One Day Conference at Emerson Library, Sat. 10am-3pm

Wood County Schools Art Show at Parkersburg Art Center, 10-5pm this Sat. then Tues-Fri. until April 24th

Egg Dying Party at Makerspace, Sat. 11am-3pm

Pastel Class for Grades 3-5 at Southside Library, Sat. 1pm

MOV Easter Parade on Market St, Parkersburg, Sat. 2pm

Drum Class Marietta at Universalist Church, Sat. 3-5pm

Mutts Gone Nuts at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sat. 3pm & 7pm

Band of Brothers at American Legion Post 15, Sat. 7pm

Lambda Chi’s Feed America Benefit with Music by Evan Cunningham at Marietta College, Sat. 8pm

Rat Pack: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin at The Adelphia, Sat. 8pm

John Richards at the Cocktail Bar, Sat. 9-11pm

The Troubadours at The Adelphia, Sat. 9:30pm

Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm

Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio

A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

