Arts and entertainment events happening April 7th-April 10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7TH
Tea with General George Washington at Campus Martius, Thurs. 8:30am
Barrie Kaufman Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 30th
Opening Minds Through Art Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 16th
FRIDAY, APRIL 8TH
Laugh United: A Night of Cocktails & Comedy at Grand Pointe Conference Center, Fri. 7:30pm
Atlantic City Boys at The Smoot Theatre, Fri. 8pm
Breathless at The Dils Center, Fri. 8pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH AND SUNDAY, APRIL 10TH
MOV Poetry All Stars One Day Conference at Emerson Library, Sat. 10am-3pm
Wood County Schools Art Show at Parkersburg Art Center, 10-5pm this Sat. then Tues-Fri. until April 24th
Egg Dying Party at Makerspace, Sat. 11am-3pm
Pastel Class for Grades 3-5 at Southside Library, Sat. 1pm
MOV Easter Parade on Market St, Parkersburg, Sat. 2pm
Drum Class Marietta at Universalist Church, Sat. 3-5pm
Mutts Gone Nuts at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sat. 3pm & 7pm
Band of Brothers at American Legion Post 15, Sat. 7pm
Lambda Chi’s Feed America Benefit with Music by Evan Cunningham at Marietta College, Sat. 8pm
Rat Pack: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin at The Adelphia, Sat. 8pm
John Richards at the Cocktail Bar, Sat. 9-11pm
The Troubadours at The Adelphia, Sat. 9:30pm
Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm
Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio
A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
