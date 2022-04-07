Local robotics team qualifies for worlds championship, making Wood County history

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local robotics team called The Tender Defenders became the first of its age group (middle school) in Wood County to make it to the FIRST LEGO League worlds championship.

This comes after a first place win at the state championship. There the middle schoolers were tested on their robot’s ability in a point-scoring game. They also did a presentation on their robot design and strategy, a presentation on how they live up to the league’s core values, and they showed off an innovation project.

It’s a win the team fought long and hard for. Their coach said they made it to an international meet before but it was canceled due to Covid and the team members learned to code over Zoom.

Robotics champ Will Bashaw remembered the moment they realized they won.

“We all got up. We were super happy, smiling. We were giving all the people with the medals and stuff high-fives,” he said.

Fellow champ Lilly Pfeifer added, “I was at Disney whenever we found out and I was on a bus riding back to our hotel and I found out my mom got a text and I was so excited. I was jumping up and down on the bus.”

Fellow champ Hayden Carey even called it ‘a dream come true.’

“As long as we’ve been a team, even if we’ve had a different name, this has always been what we wanted to like - this has been our goal and just like to finally be here it’s a dream come true,” she said.

Still, winning isn’t all it’s about. Their coach pointed out that community outreach is another major part of what makes The Tender Defenders The Tender Defenders. Team members have been taking on a STEM initiative, teaching kids math through Legos and gears as well.

The team will be off to worlds in about two weeks. There, they’ll compete against over 300 teams from around the world. Before that, however, the community is celebrating The Tender Defenders’ big win with a send-off party.

