Obituary: Wagner, Wanda Jean

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Wanda Jean Wagner, 86, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on November 30, 1935 in Marietta, Ohio, to Dale and Frankie (Petty) Worstell.

She graduated from Marietta High School in 1953. Wanda was a member of the Lowell United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary in Lowell, Methodist Church Lydia Circle, Pythian Sisters and the Lowell Octoberfest Committee. She loved her birds and all of her new friends at Appletree in Beverly.

She is survived by her six children, Tamela Stephens (Larry), Terasa Seeber, Tonia Omspach, Jay “Eddie” Wagner (Tanya), John Wagner (Mary) and Trena Brooker (Dennis); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; brother, Gary Worstell (Peggy); sister in law, Jean Worstell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Eugene Wagner, whom she married on November 29, 1953; sons in law, Steve Omspach and Steve Seeber; three great grandchildren; brother, Robert Worstell; sister, Beryl Taylor (Dale); and sister in law, Evelyn Worstell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Wagner family and offers online condolences as well many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.