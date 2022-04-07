Advertisement

Ohio Right to Life backs JD Vance for open US Senate seat

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican JD Vance has been endorsed by Ohio’s oldest and largest anti-abortion group, Ohio Right to Life.

The announcement Thursday could distinguish the venture capitalist and author of ``Hillbilly Elegy’' with GOP primary voters in the crowded race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

Early voting is already underway in the May 3 primary.

Marshal Pitchford, board chair for the Ohio Right to Life Society, called Vance the best candidate to continue Portman’s ``exemplary pro-life service and statesmanship.’’

The organization noted that all four leading candidates in the seven-way primary scored 100% on the survey used to help determine their endorsement.

