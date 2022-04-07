Advertisement

Ohio Valley Rowing Club loses part of dock from recent heavy rains

WTAP News @ 6- OVRC Dock
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local rowing club lost part of their dock due to the heavy rainstorms recently.

The Ohio Valley Rowing Club’s dock got loose after being hit by a tree and floated 18 miles down the river to Reedsville, Ohio.

The OVRC received funds from the Parkersburg Area Foundation in order to hire someone to bring the dock back which it took him two days to complete the 18-mile job.

Parkersburg High School practices at the club and the President of the Ohio Valley Rowing Club, John Apgar, spoke about the urgency of being to recover some of the dock.

“For the crew team, they can’t row without the dock it’s just as simple as that. So that is why it was so urgent because basically their rowing year would have been lost and that would’ve been very sad,” said Apgar.

Apgar says hopefully with the help of Parkersburg High School they will be able to raise some money for the new dock, which is worth $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
Police say man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court before Judge Robert Waters this...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to third degree arson charge
Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Hess is thankful for the action of students on that bus.
Crisis averted: How an attempted school shooting was shut down
School with police lights
Jackson County W. Va. teen in custody; accused of bringing gun on school bus
A single car crash on I-77 Monday evening has now been declared fatal.
Single car crash on I-77 leads to fatality

Latest News

Board nominated by mayor for Parkersburg Police Chief.
Parkersburg Mayor nominates Board to be Parkersburg Police Chief
Washington County Career Center celebrates 50 years of educating and training
Washington County Career Center celebrates 50 years of educating and training
It’s a win the team fought long and hard for.
Local robotics team qualifies for worlds championship, making Wood County history
PUB to flush water lines