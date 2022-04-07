Ohio Valley Rowing Club loses part of dock from recent heavy rains

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local rowing club lost part of their dock due to the heavy rainstorms recently.

The Ohio Valley Rowing Club’s dock got loose after being hit by a tree and floated 18 miles down the river to Reedsville, Ohio.

The OVRC received funds from the Parkersburg Area Foundation in order to hire someone to bring the dock back which it took him two days to complete the 18-mile job.

Parkersburg High School practices at the club and the President of the Ohio Valley Rowing Club, John Apgar, spoke about the urgency of being to recover some of the dock.

“For the crew team, they can’t row without the dock it’s just as simple as that. So that is why it was so urgent because basically their rowing year would have been lost and that would’ve been very sad,” said Apgar.

Apgar says hopefully with the help of Parkersburg High School they will be able to raise some money for the new dock, which is worth $5,000.

