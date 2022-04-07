Parkersburg Mayor nominates Board to be Parkersburg Police Chief

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce nominates Captain Matthew Board to be the next Parkersburg Police Chief.

He would succeed Joe Martin as the chief if confirmed by Parkersburg City Council. Martin retired in December 2021 as the city’s longest-serving police chief.

Scott Elliott has been the interim chief since Martin retired.

