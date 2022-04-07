Advertisement

Parkersburg Mayor nominates Board to be Parkersburg Police Chief

WTAP News @ 6-Board tapped by mayor for PKB Police Chief
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce nominates Captain Matthew Board to be the next Parkersburg Police Chief.

He would succeed Joe Martin as the chief if confirmed by Parkersburg City Council. Martin retired in December 2021 as the city’s longest-serving police chief.

Scott Elliott has been the interim chief since Martin retired.

