Police say man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County authorities say a man was found dead inside his parked car on Route 50 Thursday afternoon.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Camden Clark Medical and the Wood County Coroner’s Office were all at the scene.

The deceased individual will be taken to Camden Clark Medical Center where the coroner will check to see if they can find the cause of death.

We will have more information as it becomes available as the investigation is still on-going.

