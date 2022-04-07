PUB to flush water lines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Utility board will be flushing water lines starting Friday, April 8.

According to a news release, the flushing will be done to clear lines of iron and manganese oxide. It will also help make sure that fire hydrants are working properly.

Flushing will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and will run continuously until it’s finished. It is expected to be finished around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.

The PUB says the work will start on 19th Street and move north toward Dudley Avenue. It will also move towards the Ohio River. There will also be a second crew flushing line at the same time. That crew will start in the same area and move east and towards the Little Kanawha River. Flushing will begin around City Park on Saturday morning at 11:00. That work will move across the Little Kanawha into south Parkersburg and towards Pettyville.

The news release says that people may see temporary discoloration of water. Water could be brown if it’s used while the flushing is taking place.

The PUB says if your water is discolored, people should run the cold water until it is clear. It also says to not wash clothes while flushing is being done.

If you have any questions, you can call 304-424-8535.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.