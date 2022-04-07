Advertisement

USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar

Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5%...
Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5% more.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you think you’re paying too much at the grocery store now, just wait.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said consumers can expect the price of food to continue skyrocketing.

Prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they’ll go up 4.5%-5% more.

Restaurant prices are forecast to rise even faster, up to 6.5%.

Particularly impacted will be beef and veal, which are expected to increase up to 7%.

Avian flu is also causing chicken prices to go up to about the same amount.

Fresh vegetables are expected to see the smallest change to their current prices.

America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy for many Americans due to inflation. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
Police say man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court before Judge Robert Waters this...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to third degree arson charge
Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Hess is thankful for the action of students on that bus.
Crisis averted: How an attempted school shooting was shut down
School with police lights
Jackson County W. Va. teen in custody; accused of bringing gun on school bus
A single car crash on I-77 Monday evening has now been declared fatal.
Single car crash on I-77 leads to fatality

Latest News

Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.
Microplastics found in lungs of living humans for the first time, study says
It’s a win the team fought long and hard for.
Local robotics team qualifies for worlds championship, making Wood County history
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban
PUB to flush water lines
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help