W. Va. Forest Stewardship Program taking applications

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Landowners in eight West Virginia counties can apply for the state Division of Forestry’s Forest Stewardship Program.

The program helps with forest management and offers financial aid to eligible applicants.

Landowners in Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton counties can apply.

Required forms are available online. The landowner will hire a consulting forester from an approved list during the application.

After approval, the consulting forester may proceed with work on the stewardship plan and submit it for approval.

