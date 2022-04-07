Washington County Career Center celebrates 50 years of educating and training

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -The Washington County Career Center is celebrating 50 years of educating and training people across the MOV.

The center held a cookout, legislators, state representatives, mayors, and county commissioners gave proclamations, and all high school and adult tech labs were open for tours.

Decade rooms were also set up showcasing the center’s graduates throughout the years.

Superintendent Tony Huffman said they pride themselves on being able to provide 15 high school programs and 16 adult programs while also being a valuable resource for local companies.

“It’s really a dynamic place where both high school students can be served and adult students can be served,” Huffman said.

“But, on top of that, we can serve local industries by not only supplying them with graduates to work for them but also by taking their current workers and training them more either here or going to their campus with their instructors and training them there.”

Huffman said he and his team are looking to implement new programs at the center in the coming years.

Drivers’ education courses, a fiber optic technician program, car charging stations, and various technological advancements to the medical programs are just a few additions Huffman said will allow students to gain skills that will make them competitive once they join the workforce.

