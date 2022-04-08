Advertisement

Autism Awareness Month now called Autism Acceptance Month

Wood County Society holding Autism Acceptance Month events
Wood County Society holding Autism Acceptance Month events(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -April has been known as Autism Awareness Month but this year, the Autism Society has announced that it is being changed to Autism Acceptance Month.

The shift in the use of terminology aims to improve support and opportunities in education, employment, accessible housing, affordable health care and comprehensive long-term services for people on the Autism spectrum.

Brandon Gress, Executive Director of the Wood County Society said they strive to grow awareness and acceptance of Autism throughout the MOV.

“The most important piece is providing the education and awareness that autism spectrum disorder exists in our community,” Gress said.

“It’s individuals we may love and we may know and be very, very close to but also providing that acceptance that individuals with autism spectrum disorder are just like you and I. Individuals with disabilities are just like you and I and they deserve to be accepted and included in our community and throughout the Mid Ohio Valley.”

Gress said the society held an Autism Acceptance Month kick-off event earlier this month and will hold several others throughout the coming weeks.

This Sunday there will be a “sensitive Easter Bunny” ready to great sensory sensitive kids at the Wood County Society headquarters.

Gress said the society will also provide training for first responders on the best ways to interact with people with Autism or other sensory-sensitive conditions. Training will take place on April 23rd and Gress said people can sign up for the event by visiting the society’s website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Case of Williamstown woman charged with deaths of father, fiancee goes to grand jury
A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
UPDATE: Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies identified
Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Hess is thankful for the action of students on that bus.
Crisis averted: How an attempted school shooting was shut down
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Police say man found dead in Hocking River near Nelsonville
Police say man found dead in Hocking River near Nelsonville
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that the state is collecting hundreds of helmets,...
Ohio collecting surplus helmets, vests for Ukraine defense
WTAP News @ 10 - Flowers baskets added to lampposts in Marietta
WTAP News @ 10 - Flowers baskets added to lampposts in Marietta
WTAP News @ 10 -Habitat for Humanity Groundbreaking
WTAP News @ 10 -Habitat for Humanity Groundbreaking