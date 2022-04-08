Budget cuts proposed for Clarksburg VA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Department of Veterans Assistance is proposing changes to the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg that would fundamentally change how the facility operates.

The newly proposed plan would discontinue inpatient medical and surgical services at the VAMC.

The plan cites the fact that the utilizations for the services is low and other facilities in the area offer it.

The plan would also convert the emergency department into an urgent care center.

In addition, they would modernize the long-term care center in the hospital to add 10 more beds.

The VA is recommending nearly $5 billion to complete their entire proposed plan.

Additional listed market recommendations in the proposal document include the document:

Establishing a new MS CBOC in the vicinity of Buckhannon

Relocating the Westover CBOC to a new site in the vicinity of Westover and closing the existing Westover CBOC

Closing the Parsons OOS and relocating the clinic’s services to the proposed new MS CBOC in the vicinity of Buckhannon

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito led a group of twelve bipartisan Senators in calling on President Biden to consult with Congress and local stakeholders on a state-by-state basis on the potential impacts the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission recommendations would have, especially on elderly Veterans.

The Senators said the following:

We write to you today expressing our extreme concern with the VA’s recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, as prescribed in Subtitle A of Title II of the VA MISSION Act. The recommendations are overly focused on quantitative data that does not do enough to consider the impact the proposed changes would have on our Veterans, particularly elderly Veterans. We request that when you receive the final recommendations from the AIR Commission you consult our offices on a state-by-state basis for our feedback before you decide to approve or deny them. For many elderly Veterans, VA facilities are the only place they seek care. The reasons Veterans often cite are that they are better understood, respected, and cared for at their local VA Medical Center. VA facilities often serve as the crux for elderly Veterans’ community…Veterans have put their lives on the line to protect this country. They deserve consistent, accessible, quality care when they return. That’s the promise we made to these brave men and women when they took their oath to serve, and that’s the promise we intend to keep.

Senators Manchin and Capito were joined by Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD), Bob Casey (D-PA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Steve Daines (R-MT), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), John Barrasso (R-WY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), John Thune (R-SD) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

To view the entire document, click here. The Clarksburg market is detailed in pages 60-70.

