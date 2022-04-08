Budget cuts proposed for Clarksburg VA
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Department of Veterans Assistance is proposing changes to the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg that would fundamentally change how the facility operates.
The newly proposed plan would discontinue inpatient medical and surgical services at the VAMC.
The plan cites the fact that the utilizations for the services is low and other facilities in the area offer it.
The plan would also convert the emergency department into an urgent care center.
In addition, they would modernize the long-term care center in the hospital to add 10 more beds.
The VA is recommending nearly $5 billion to complete their entire proposed plan.
Additional listed market recommendations in the proposal document include the document:
- Establishing a new MS CBOC in the vicinity of Buckhannon
- Relocating the Westover CBOC to a new site in the vicinity of Westover and closing the existing Westover CBOC
- Closing the Parsons OOS and relocating the clinic’s services to the proposed new MS CBOC in the vicinity of Buckhannon
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito led a group of twelve bipartisan Senators in calling on President Biden to consult with Congress and local stakeholders on a state-by-state basis on the potential impacts the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission recommendations would have, especially on elderly Veterans.
The Senators said the following:
Senators Manchin and Capito were joined by Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD), Bob Casey (D-PA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Steve Daines (R-MT), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), John Barrasso (R-WY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), John Thune (R-SD) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).
To view the entire document, click here. The Clarksburg market is detailed in pages 60-70.
