Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking for former volunteer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley breaks ground on its 113th house.

The non-profit organization is building another house for one of its volunteers from the past, Regina Riddle.

She has volunteered on previous projects and is now on her way to being a homeowner too.

“I’m sure that she’s thrilled that we’re able to begin this project here. And be working really the rest of 2022 on this particular house,” says resource development director, Robin Stewart.

The home is going to be sponsored by the Parkersburg-Wood County Home Consortium, the West Virginia Housing Development Fund and the Sisters Health Foundation amongst other groups.

