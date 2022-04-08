Advertisement

Justin Bieber offering a month of free online therapy to fans

Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Justin Bieber wants you to find inner peace and is willing to pay to help you do it.

The pop star is partnering with online therapy company BetterHelp to offer a free month of service to his fans.

Bieber, 28, has been candid about his own mental health issues and says offering free therapy to fans is a “real blessing.”

He’s also giving members of his road crew free access to licensed therapists for 18 months.

The Grammy winner is currently on the first leg of the biggest tour of his career, The Justice Tour.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Case of Williamstown woman charged with deaths of father, fiancee goes to grand jury
A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
UPDATE: Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies identified
Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Hess is thankful for the action of students on that bus.
Crisis averted: How an attempted school shooting was shut down
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Confirmed for Supreme Court, cheers for Jackson: ‘We’ve made it, all of us’