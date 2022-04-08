Advertisement

Local man is accused of starving his dog to death

WTAP News @ 6- Pleasants County man charged with starving dog to death
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Pleasants County man is being charged with a felony for allegedly starving his dog to death.

William Goff’s preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he that could get connected with a lawyer.

A criminal complaint states that officials found what appeared to be decaying flesh and clumps of hair in a kennel behind Goff’s home.

Officials believe that Goff’s Great Dane was extremely malnourished and locked in a feces-covered kennel.

The dog’s name was ‘Puppy.’

It’s suspected that Puppy was trying to eat himself.

The complaint alleges that Goff had financial trouble taking care of Puppy and was forced to give him away multiple times. He allegedly had other chances to give Puppy away before his death but Goff refused.

The complaint labels the death as a malicious and deliberate killing.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Case of Williamstown woman charged with deaths of father, fiancee goes to grand jury
A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
UPDATE: Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies identified
Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Hess is thankful for the action of students on that bus.
Crisis averted: How an attempted school shooting was shut down
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Local historian Bill Reynolds impersonating General Rufus Putnam
Marietta celebrates 234th Founding Anniversary
Two car crash on Staunton Turnpike
Two car crash leads to three people taken to hospital
Wood County Society holding Autism Acceptance Month events
Autism Awareness Month now called Autism Acceptance Month
Police say man found dead in Hocking River near Nelsonville
Police say man found dead in Hocking River near Nelsonville