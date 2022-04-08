Local man is accused of starving his dog to death

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Pleasants County man is being charged with a felony for allegedly starving his dog to death.

William Goff’s preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he that could get connected with a lawyer.

A criminal complaint states that officials found what appeared to be decaying flesh and clumps of hair in a kennel behind Goff’s home.

Officials believe that Goff’s Great Dane was extremely malnourished and locked in a feces-covered kennel.

The dog’s name was ‘Puppy.’

It’s suspected that Puppy was trying to eat himself.

The complaint alleges that Goff had financial trouble taking care of Puppy and was forced to give him away multiple times. He allegedly had other chances to give Puppy away before his death but Goff refused.

The complaint labels the death as a malicious and deliberate killing.

