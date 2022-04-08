Advertisement

Obituary: Buckley, Imogene Jordan

Imogene Jordan Buckley Obit
Imogene Jordan Buckley Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Imogene Jordan Buckley, age 98, of Wilmington, NC  passed away Wednesday, April 6. She was born on September 7, 1923 in Parkersburg, WV  to the late Ruby Owens Jordan and Cecil Jordan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carroll C. Buckley and sister Jane Woodard.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1941 and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at the Wood County Courthouse, American Viscose and Mcglothlin Printing. She was united in marriage to Carroll C. Buckley on May 19, 1943.  She was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg and she was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Imogene is survived by son Dr. Ronald Buckley and daughter-in-law Phyllis Buckley; sister June Morrison of Lexington, Ky; grandchildren John (Becky) Buckley, Ann (John) Mallard; four great grandchildren Jonathan and Joey Buckley, Olivia and Mason Mallard; and nephews Mike Morrison and Jeff (Cindy) Morrison.  Imogene most enjoyed being with her family.

Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, April 14th at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emmanuel Baptist Church.

