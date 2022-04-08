Obituary: Ellison, Alfred Carl

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Surrounded by his loving family, Alfred Carl Ellison, 81, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away April 6, 2022, following a brief illness. He was the son of the late Emery and Hazel Fought Ellison. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his son Stephen Ellison, and three brothers Robert, Harold and Melvin Ellison.

A graduate of Wirt County High School with the class of 1961, he was drafted into the US Army where he honorably served his country from 1966 until 1968. He retired from O. Ames where he was a welder. After retirement, he enjoyed softball, farming, horseshoes, coon hunting, playing cards(poker) and, most of all, his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda; his daughters Lesa (Paul) Reynolds and Hazel (Leroy) Guess; Doug and Ocie Lockhart, a very special nephew and niece that Carl and his wife Linda raised; his grandchildren Jeremiah (Brittney) Ellison, Damien (Jordan) King, Curtis (Karly) Reynolds and Veronica (Alex) Martin; great-grandchildren Olivia Ellison, Ava Gail Ellison, Briar Daris Ellison, Charlie Elise King and Henry Ray Reynolds and siblings Betty Hall and Joe Ellison.

The family will greet friends April 11, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Per his wishes, cremation will follow after the visitation. Matheny Whited was honored to assist the Ellison family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.