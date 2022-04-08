Advertisement

Obituary: Ellison, Alfred Carl

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Alfred Carl Ellison Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Surrounded by his loving family, Alfred Carl Ellison, 81, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away April 6, 2022, following a brief illness.  He was the son of the late Emery and Hazel Fought Ellison. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his son Stephen Ellison, and three brothers Robert, Harold and Melvin Ellison.

A graduate of Wirt County High School with the class of 1961, he was drafted into the US Army where he honorably served his country from 1966 until 1968.  He retired from O. Ames where he was a welder. After retirement, he enjoyed softball, farming, horseshoes, coon hunting, playing cards(poker) and, most of all, his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda; his daughters Lesa (Paul) Reynolds and Hazel (Leroy) Guess; Doug and Ocie Lockhart, a very special nephew and niece that Carl and his wife Linda raised; his grandchildren Jeremiah (Brittney) Ellison, Damien (Jordan) King, Curtis (Karly) Reynolds and Veronica (Alex) Martin; great-grandchildren Olivia Ellison, Ava Gail Ellison, Briar Daris Ellison, Charlie Elise King and Henry Ray Reynolds and siblings Betty Hall and Joe Ellison.

The family will greet friends April 11, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Per his wishes, cremation will follow after the visitation.  Matheny Whited was honored to assist the Ellison family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Case of Williamstown woman charged with deaths of father, fiancee goes to grand jury
A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
UPDATE: Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies identified
Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Hess is thankful for the action of students on that bus.
Crisis averted: How an attempted school shooting was shut down
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Rebecca Ann Ratliff Obit
Obituary: Ratliff, Rebecca Ann
Lenna Faye Holbert Obit
Obituary: Holbert, Lenna Faye
Imogene Jordan Buckley Obit
Obituary: Buckley, Imogene Jordan
Harold C. Stanley Obit
Obituary: Stanley, Harold C.