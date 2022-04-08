Obituary: Grimm, William E.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - William E. Grimm, 88, of Belpre, passed away peacefully at home April 6, 2022 with his family at his side.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and retired from E.I. DuPont in 1992.

William is survived by his wife, Patsy Whealdon Grimm; two sons, Wayne (Daphne) and Danny (Andrea) Grimm. Also Jared and Logan (Kristin) who called him Grandpa. Great-Grandchildren, Haylee, Brayden, Kayleigh, Kyrah and Cassidy who called him Papaw and several nieces and nephews. Also, two brothers, Donald and Harold (RuthAnn) Grimm and sister-in-law and prayer warrior, Janet Whealdon Russell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Beulah Deem Grimm; siblings, Geraldine McDonald, Eleanor Grimm, Junior Grimm, Helen Cooper, Charles Grimm, Duane Grimm and infant, Ruth Ann Grimm.

Special thanks to his caretakers from Amedisys, Kim, Bobby, Rhonda, Chris, Josh, Courtney and many others.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is taking care of his arrangements. Upon Bill’s wishes there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.