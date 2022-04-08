Obituary: Holbert, Lenna Faye

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lenna Faye Holbert, 73, of Vienna, WV, died April 6, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

She was born Oct. 25, 1948 at Burnt House, WV, the daughter of the late Van Every and Velma Edith Richards Cox. Lenna worked as a lab tech at Oglesbys Plants International in FL. She was a member of Assemblies of God Church. She loved playing bingo and spending time with friends and family.

Lenna is survived by her husband Earl S. Holbert; sons, Earl F. Holbert and Trevie C. Holbert both of Vienna; sister, Lucy Blanch Reed of Smithville; brothers, Trevie C. Cox of Smithville and Clinton C. Cox of Vienna; grandchildren, Christian and Tyler Holbert, Matthew and Ryan Holbert; and her dog Princess.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Verbia Merritt, Dicie Wright, Lola Kirby, and Glean McGill; and brothers, Bur Cox, Mont Cox and Wade Cox.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, April 11, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the Hardman Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11-1 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

