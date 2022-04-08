Obituary: Laughery, Robert “Bob” Bruce

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert “Bob” Bruce Laughery, 89, of Parkersburg, WV passed away April 6, 2022 at the Willows Center.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on October 1, 1932, the son of Donna (Kidwell) Laughery and Arliss Laughery.

He graduated from PHS, Class of 1951, of which he had fond memories. He worked at various jobs in the Parkersburg area before starting his business, Carpet Corral, from which he retired. He was a lifelong fan of his beloved Boston Red Sox, a humorous poet, and enjoyed playing pool at the Senior Citizens Center.

He was married to Bea “Bargeloh” Laughery in 1954 until her passing in 2015. He is also preceded in death by his siblings; Bill, Phil and Roger Laughery, Ann Riblett and JoAnn Kelly.

He is survived by his children, Vic Laughery (Cindy), Jamie Metz, Jeff Laughery (Rebecca), 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his special friend Jane Browning, and brothers John and Dave Laughery.

No services at his request, Interment of cremains will be completed at Evergreen North Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

