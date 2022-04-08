Obituary: McFee, Ronlad J “Ronnie”

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Surrounded by his loving family, Ronald J. “Ronnie” McFee, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away April 7, 2022.

Born to the late Warren and Anyce Salmons McFee, he was a 1968 graduate of Wirt County High School.

He served two tours of duty in VietNam as a US. Navy SeaBee, NMCB 74. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 33, VFW Post 1212 and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and a Baptist by faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Warren “Buzzy” McFee and Robert “Bob” McFee, brothers-in-law Kenneth Brogdon and Don Dixon, great-granddaughter Khloe Jo Sweeney, and in-laws George Dixon and Maxine Jenkins.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years Lana Dixon McFee; his children Amy (Kenny) Cheuvront, Carri McFee, and Clint McFee; his grandchildren Zachary Cheuvront, Oakley Cheuvront, Stone (Danny) Cotton, Allec (Lexus) Thomas, Slayde (Anna) Sweeney, Aiden Sweeney, Jordon Sweeney, Payton Sweeney, Ridge and Ryder Sweeney, Harper and Liam Pepper, and Lillian Atwood; great-grandchildren Kynleigh and Bristol Cheuvront, Piper Cheuvront, Valler Cotton, Avery and Boone Thomas and Winter Sweeney; sisters Luella (Jimmy) Grubbs and Wanda Brogdon; several nieces and nephews and his 4-legged shadow and hero, Ivy.

Ronnie loved hunting, trapping, working with his hands, crafting and cooking. Most of all, he loved being with family and giving everyone a hard time.

The family will greet friends and family members Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm, followed by military honors. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the McFee family.

