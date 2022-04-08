Obituary: Ratliff, Rebecca Ann

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rebecca Ann Ratliff, 53, of St. Marys, gained her angel wings on Thursday, April 7, 2022 after her second courageously fought battle with cancer.

She was born May 5, 1968 in Grantsville, WV a daughter of Leland Morton and the late Carolyn Sue Morton of Harrisville.

Becky was a 1986 graduate of St. Marys High School and Mountain State College. She was employed by Simonton Windows for over 26 years. She volunteered for many years for the Ritchie County Relay for Life. She was an avid sports fan and in her spare time enjoyed rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were also many fun filled trips with family made to NASCAR races and WVU Football games. In recent years, she loved going to Car Shows and showing their Mustang GT. However, her favorite thing to do was put on her Ritchie Co. “Aunt Beck” shirt and head out to cheer on her nephews at their sporting events.

Becky was a Christian by faith and was a member of Spruce Grove United Methodist Church where she enjoyed being a part of the Spruce Grove choir.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Barry Ratliff, of St. Marys; her father, Leland Morton, of Harrisville; one sister, Carol (Scott) Cunningham; Elaine Boston, whom she considered another sister, all of Harrisville; father and mother-in-Law, Ed and Shirley Ratliff; brother-in-law, Edwin (Patricia) Ratliff; sisters-in-law, Krissy Ratliff and Missy Taylor; and nieces and nephews, Kayla, Dylan, Devon, Morgan, Dereck, Alex, Kelsey and Garrett to whom she was affectionately known as “Aunt Beck”.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Brandon Michael Ratliff; maternal grandparents, Alva and Delpha Harris and paternal grandparents, Sylvan and Mae Morton.

Anyone who knew Becky was touched by her kindness, humor and mild temperament. She was always a source of positivity. To say that her family and friends will miss her greatly is an understatement. We were all blessed to be a part of her life and the imprint she left on our hearts far exceeds the quantity of time she spent on this earth. She is now sitting next to her Mom rocking Brandon on her lap with a smile that reaches from ear to ear.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Rev. Kenny Kendall officiating.

Burial will follow in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 5-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

