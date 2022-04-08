Advertisement

Obituary: Stanley, Harold C.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Harold C. Stanley, 100, of Mineral Wells passed away Thursday April 7, 2022 at Belpre Landing. 

He was born July 18, 1921 in Steubenville, OH a son of the late H. Clayton and Bessie (Henderson) Stanley.

He was an Army Air Corp veteran having served as a crew chief on a B26 bombers in World War II.  He was the owner of Stanley Grocery until he retired at eighty-eight years old.  He was a life long member of Camden Avenue Church of Christ.

He is survived by his son Larry Stanley (Nancy) of Parkersburg; daughter Brenda Feick (Butch) of Parkersburg; grandchildren; Kristi McClead of Mineral Wells, Susan Johnson of Parkersburg, Buck Stanley (PJ) of Waterford, OH, Shad Johnson (Melissa) of Kings Mountain, NC, Jodi Bradley of Parkersburg, and Jason Feick (Christina) of Belpre, OH; fourteen great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lee in 1996; sister and brother-in-law Margie and Leon Cooper; and two grandsons-in-law Jim McClead and Brett Johnson.

Graveside services will be Tuesday 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery South with Richard Stanley officiating.  Visitation will be Monday 4-7 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

