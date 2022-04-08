Obituary: White, Janet Marie Parsons

CHLOE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Janet Marie Parsons White, 79, of Chloe, WV, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, surrounded by her family.

Janet was born on December 30, 1942, in Gilmer County, WV, to the late Coy Elmer and Marie McCullough Parsons.

She attended Sand Fork High School, Gilmer County, WV. She married Dean White on February 27, 1959. The couple resided in Ohio for a short time then moved to Nicut, WV, where they worked and resided. Janet worked for the United States Postal Service and retired after 32 years of service. Janet loved her friends and family. She dedicated her life to her husband, Dean, and her son, Todd. She enjoyed reading, shopping, growing flowers, watching western movies, listening to music, and spending time with her grandson.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by both of her brothers and her husband.

She is survived by her son, Todd White (Jessie), grandson, Harrison White, and several nieces, nephews, and great friends.

The family of Janet White would like to express heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care during her illness.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Minnora Cemetery.

