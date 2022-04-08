Advertisement

Ohio collecting surplus helmets, vests for Ukraine defense

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that the state is collecting hundreds of helmets, protective vests and other surplus police equipment for the civilian defense of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Fund to Aid Ukraine is a nonprofit organization based in Parma in suburban Cleveland, which has a large Ukrainian-American population.

DeWine said Friday the fund will coordinate the delivery of Ohio’s equipment donations to Ukraine.

The governor said that more than two dozen law enforcement agencies have offered approximately 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.

