People and businesses can add flower baskets to lampposts in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street is giving people and businesses a chance to add some color to the streets.

People and businesses in the Marietta community can provide flower baskets of petunias to the lampposts in the city.

The non-profit, Marietta Main Street says it has grown its downtown flower program to now install 360 hanging flower baskets.

The organization says that it appreciates the sense of community from people in the area, as they have seen some businesses purchase upward of 50 baskets.

“We have an amazing community. And they’re very supportive of every activity that we as Main Street put on downtown. And it’s very refreshing when everyone wants to be involved and be a part of the community,” says executive director, Jen Tinkler.

Each basket sponsorship is $75 and you have the option to contribute an extra $25 to the non-profit for its campaign as well.

The deadline is April 25.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.