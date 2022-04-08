Advertisement

Pet of the Week: MoMo from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

Meet MoMo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ Noon- Pet of the Week: Momo
By Zach Miles
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet MoMo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

MoMo is a terrier mix and joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

MoMo is a very loving dog who loved to play. He is a big bundle of energy who is always looking for a good time to get outside and run!

If you are looking to adopt MoMo or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley make sure to visit their website https://www.hsov.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

