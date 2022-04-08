Advertisement

Police say man found dead in Hocking River near Nelsonville

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Police say at approximately 3:45 p.m. on March 30 a dead male body was found in the Hocking River near Nelsonville.

The Hocking County 911 Center got the call from people who were kayaking in the Hocking River and discovered the deceased body.

Authorities from both Hocking County and Athens County responded to the due to the location being close to Hocking and Athens County.

On April 7, the Athens County Coroner notified authorities the identity of the man as Derek Johnson, 39, of Nelsonville.

According to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith, Johnson was reported missing on January 25, 2022 and was last seen near his home on Laurel Run Road in Hocking County.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office are handling the investigation.

The investigation is still on-going and we will have more information as it becomes available.

