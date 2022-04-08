Two car crash leads to three people taken to hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 12:46 p.m. on Friday afternoon a two-car crash happened on Staunton Turnpike in Parkersburg.

The crash occurred out front of Cheryl’s Country Diner.

Three people were taken to Camden Clark Medical Center. The significance of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and East Wood Fire Department responded to the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.