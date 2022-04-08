Advertisement

Two car crash leads to three people taken to hospital

Two car crash on Staunton Turnpike
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 12:46 p.m. on Friday afternoon a two-car crash happened on Staunton Turnpike in Parkersburg.

The crash occurred out front of Cheryl’s Country Diner.

Three people were taken to Camden Clark Medical Center. The significance of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and East Wood Fire Department responded to the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

