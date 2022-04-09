Advertisement

Fort Frye holds school wide signing day

By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Fort Frye high school held a school wide signing day in which six senior students signed to their choice in college to continue their athletic and academic career.

Hannah Archer signed with Wheeling University to play basketball for the Cardinals and study biology.

Mackenzie Dalton also signed with Wheeling University to play basketball for the Cardinals and study biology.

Ella Keffer was the third Cadet to sign with Wheeling University, but she will join the Cardinal Golf team and study exercise science.

Carlee Nelson is signing with West Virginia University to continue her gymnastic career and her major is undecided.

Hannah Offenberger signed to Malone University to play softball for the Pioneers and plans to study elementary education.

Hunter Kesselring will be playing football for Ohio Wesleyan University and is hoping to major in zoology.

