Gabe Osabuohien takes time in Parkersburg visit to see young fans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University basketball player, Gabe Osabuohien stopped by Parkersburg to meet with a few young fans.

Including this moment, which was setup by Parkersburg Catholic Elementary’s sixth grade teacher, Darlene Parsons.

My boy Caleb made my day 💙💛😭😭😭 Told him he had to stop crying to get a picture though lol , this is what I do it for 💙💛 “ you’re like my favorite mountaineer” 😭 #HailWV pic.twitter.com/RLgHKDmkQx — Gabe Osabuohien (@loadyg__) April 8, 2022

“I saw somebody post that Gabe Osabuohien was asking any schools in Parkersburg he was going to be here in town, and if you wanted a visit. And so, I kind of just jumped right on that, and sent him a Facebook message and a Facebook friend request. And said, ‘Will you please come to Parkersburg Catholic Elementary?’ And went to bed,” says Parsons. “When I woke up in the morning, I had a message from him saying, ‘Sure thing, I’ll stop by.’”

The young fan, Caleb Reid was overjoyed to see his favorite mountaineer.

Even shedding some tears of joy with the announcement.

DARLENE PARSONS/SIXTH GRADE TEACHER, PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

“And I said, ‘Look who’s here to see us!’ And he walks in, and Caleb said, ‘Are you a real Mountaineer?’ And he said, ‘Yeah buddy!’ He just got so overjoyed that the tears started flowing,” says Parsons.

But Osabuohien’s visit with kids in Parkersburg didn’t end there.

He went to Madison Elementary school to speak to kids about working to their goals and to work on his short game a little bit.

“So, for Gabe to take time out and tell them the importance of working hard and that it all pays off,” says Madison Elementary, Ruth Patrick. “I think that that’s priceless.”

Madison Elementary students were more than appreciative for his visit to their school.

“I think he did that just because he’s a really good person and he’s a special person,” says Madison Elementary student, Maggie Flinn. “And he’s very nice.”

The school says they are thankful for this visit from a player the kids admire.

And showing the same love back to the state that supported Osabuohien during his career.

Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first grade teacher, Leanne Sturm says, “I think in turn, Caleb did him a favor too in showing, ‘You are important to us. We value that you stayed here, you played for the Mountaineers, and we appreciate that you’ve given to our state. Now this is how we feel about you. So, we’re going to give back to you.’”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.