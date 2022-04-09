Advertisement

Laugh United returns after being canceled for two years(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An event by the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is returning after being gone for two years.

The event “Laugh United” is back for people of the Mid-Ohio Valley for the first time in two years.

The event gives people a chance to see comedians perform for the crowd as the united way alliance kicks off its new annual campaign.

United Way Alliance executive director, Stacy Decicco says that people have been waiting for this event to come back.

This event was sold out in about two weeks.

“I think the great response in the ticket sales is reflective of a community that is ready to get back together. That is ready for some belly laughs and good times this evening. And really ready to support a cause that they believe in,” says Decicco.

Comedians at the event are Parkersburg-raised Franklin Miller, Alingon Mitra and Jon Reep.

