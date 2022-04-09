Advertisement

Two abandoned buildings on Staunton Avenue catch fire

WTAP News @ 10
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department says two abandoned structures caught on fire Friday night. Two buildings on Staunton Avenue near Camden Street and Mary Street caught on fire around 9 p.m.

The vacant buildings are adjacent to each other. One of the buildings had a small fire, while the other one was engulfed. The Parkersburg Fire Department says the fires were allegedly intentionally set.

An investigator has been called in for the fires.

