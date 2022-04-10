Legacy Real Estate hosts their first annual Easter Egg Hunt at Mcdonough Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 1,000 eggs were placed throughout the park today for the 1st annual Easter egg hunt.

Sponsor of the event, Patricia Burkhammer, says she was excited to see the community come out for their first annual event.

“I just was really excited about the turnout we had today. The weather was beautiful we had so much participation from the community,” said Burkhammer.

One golden egg winner from the three age groups of hunts were given gift baskets.

Volunteer from the event, Madelyn Goff, is excited for what will come next year.

“So next year it will be bigger and better,” said Goff.

