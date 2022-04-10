Advertisement

Marietta College Sports Management hosts Community Day

By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many from the community came out to Marietta’s community day.

The day was created by Sports Management students to hold an event based around Marietta athletics that would bring people of all ages together for outdoor fun.

The event had free food, pitching stations, football stations and many more attractions.

For the students who hosted the event it has been a semester long Capstone project for the group and based off of their expectations today exceed them.

“The main thing with success is seeing the kids have fun and stuff like that so that’s how we’re going to measure it. If the kids are having fun, there is a decent turnout for the game and a decent amount of t-shirts and stuff like that handed out I think we did our job,” said Marietta College senior, Joshua Pennington.

To top off the great event Marietta College won their double header against Wilmington College by a combined score of 46-6.

