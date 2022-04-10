Advertisement

Annual MOV Easter Parade rolls through town(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Easter parade rolled down Market St. this weekend.

It included floats such as a Peep float, an Easter bunny float, a float of local mayors, and many other Easter themed floats.

Many come to the parade to celebrate the holiday outside with family and friends.

“Anytime you can spend with your family and friends is a good time especially around Easter celebrating Christ,” said Belpre Mayor, Michael Lorentz.

But some others who attend come for a sugar rush.

“I was really excited that we were going to get candy,” said the first time parade attendee Jonah.

The parade is expected to be hosted around the same time next year full of smiling faces and a packed Market St.

