Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured

Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 11:18 A.M. Saturday morning a two car crash happened on Route 2 in Parkersburg.

The crash occurred heading North East on Route 2 just after Valley Mills Road.

Seven people were taken to Camden Clark Medical Center. The significance of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The Wood County Sheriffs Office, Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, St. Josephs Ambulance and Camden Clark Ambulance all reported to the scene.

