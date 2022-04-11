Billy Ray Johnson appears in court for second restitution hearing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Billy Ray Johnson returned to court via Zoom for another restitution hearing about the 2019 voluntary manslaughter of his brother, Kenneth Wayne Arnott, Monday afternoon.

The first restitution hearing was on March 24, where both sides couldn’t come to a settlement on much Johnson should be paying the defendant, his brother’s son, Brandon Allen.

The two sides came to a resolution that Johnson would pay $10,000 dollars in restitution to Allen in order to cover expenses such as travel fees, and the funeral.

The court has ordered that Johnson must begin paying restitution within one year of his release from prison.

