Advertisement

Billy Ray Johnson appears in court for second restitution hearing

Billy Ray Johnson returned to court via Zoom for another restitution hearing about the 2019...
Billy Ray Johnson returned to court via Zoom for another restitution hearing about the 2019 voluntary manslaughter of his brother, Kenneth Wayne Arnott, Monday afternoon.(Laura Bowen)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Billy Ray Johnson returned to court via Zoom for another restitution hearing about the 2019 voluntary manslaughter of his brother, Kenneth Wayne Arnott, Monday afternoon.

The first restitution hearing was on March 24, where both sides couldn’t come to a settlement on much Johnson should be paying the defendant, his brother’s son, Brandon Allen.

The two sides came to a resolution that Johnson would pay $10,000 dollars in restitution to Allen in order to cover expenses such as travel fees, and the funeral.

The court has ordered that Johnson must begin paying restitution within one year of his release from prison.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
A three-year-old child has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Three-year-old boy killed after accidental shooting
William Goff's preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he could get connected with...
Local man is accused of starving his dog to death
Two car crash on Staunton Turnpike
Two car crash leads to three people taken to hospital

Latest News

WTAP News @ 11 - Easter Egg Hunt
WTAP News @ 11 - Easter Egg Hunt
WTAP News @ 11 - MC sports management students hold community day
WTAP News @ 11 - MC sports management students hold community day
Annual MOV Easter Parade rolls through town
MOV Easter Parade rolls through town
Sports Management students hosts Community Day before Marietta College baseball game
Marietta College Sports Management hosts Community Day